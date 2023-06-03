Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,899 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Enphase Energy worth $82,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.86. 3,048,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,303. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.