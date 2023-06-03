Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Repligen worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Repligen by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. 361,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

