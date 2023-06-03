Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 44,032 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 4.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Shopify worth $129,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after buying an additional 487,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,246,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,402,478. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

