Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.50. 290,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.40 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

