Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,599 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.41% of Zymeworks worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $556.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

See Also

