10,864 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

