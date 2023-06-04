12,112 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 147,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CL King began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.18. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $184,658.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,747 shares of company stock worth $1,882,331. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

