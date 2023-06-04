15,738 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. FMC makes up 1.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $107.07. 1,089,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,569. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.69. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

