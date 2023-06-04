215,000 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 9,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,875. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

