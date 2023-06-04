2,350 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.09. 6,877,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,465. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.