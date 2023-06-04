43,364 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

