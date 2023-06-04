7,100 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,030. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

