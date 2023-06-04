ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,238,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,571,000 after purchasing an additional 152,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

