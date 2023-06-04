ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

ACNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

ACNB Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at ACNB

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $71,302 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Recommended Stories

