Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

