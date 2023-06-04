Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

