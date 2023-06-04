Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

