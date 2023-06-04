Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 728,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $179.57.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
