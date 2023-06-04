Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,356 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 376,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.57%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

