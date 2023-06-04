Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $229.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

