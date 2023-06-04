Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CME opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.84. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

