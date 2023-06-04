Aion Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $561,971.84 and $590.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00130881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00057074 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00023793 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

