Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.