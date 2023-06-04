Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Alamos Gold worth $83,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

AGI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.