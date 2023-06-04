Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

