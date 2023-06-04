Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.90 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $118.90 million and $2.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

