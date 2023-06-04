Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.84 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $470,861.68 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.