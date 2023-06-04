Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of APLM opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth $16,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Apollomics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

