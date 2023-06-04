Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $75.87 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $330,755.41 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

