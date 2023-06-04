Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $75.85 million and $288,454.76 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

