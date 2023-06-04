ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Financial Analysis

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ArrowMark Financial and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArrowMark Financial 19.28% N/A N/A CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ArrowMark Financial and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ArrowMark Financial and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArrowMark Financial $7.86 million 15.83 $12.63 million $0.53 33.02 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.05 $230.57 million $0.77 13.15

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ArrowMark Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArrowMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ArrowMark Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ArrowMark Financial pays out 294.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

ArrowMark Financial has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial beats ArrowMark Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

