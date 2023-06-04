Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.50 million-$158.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

Asana Trading Down 2.8 %

ASAN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 128.46% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

