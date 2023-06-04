ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.59 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, ASD has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $45.59 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.55 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06828173 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,035.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

