ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Financial Contrast

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Wah Fu Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.56 -$6.94 million ($0.23) -6.46 Wah Fu Education Group $11.47 million 0.84 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -24.28% -35.42% -10.52% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATA Creativity Global and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. It operates under the following segments: Overseas Art Study Services, Other Educational Services, and K-12 Education Assessment and Other Services. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Rating)

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies. The B2C segment provides online training and examination preparation services directly to students for a fee. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.