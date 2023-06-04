Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.71 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.71 or 0.00054787 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.06 billion and $127.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,053,691 coins and its circulating supply is 344,334,241 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.