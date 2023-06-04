AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.16.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

