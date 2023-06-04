Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,853,000 after buying an additional 214,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.5 %

AVY stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.33. 507,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,575. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.