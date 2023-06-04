AXS Investments LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.79. 1,738,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,983. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

