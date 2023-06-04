AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

