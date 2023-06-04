Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Azul stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

