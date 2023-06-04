B. Riley Cuts Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $44.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $631.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

