Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00008954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.43 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,477,256 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

