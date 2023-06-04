Bank of America Boosts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $18.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE AI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in C3.ai by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

