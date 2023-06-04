Barclays Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $65.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $82.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

