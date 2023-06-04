Barclays PLC Buys 368,394 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,394 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $116,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

