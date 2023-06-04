Barclays PLC Buys 498,590 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $82,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

