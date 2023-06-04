Barclays PLC Has $108.98 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $108,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $209.09 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

