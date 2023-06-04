Barclays PLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 895,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $142,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 2.6 %

EBAY stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

