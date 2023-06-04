Barclays PLC Purchases 134,841 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Southern worth $92,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,296,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,088 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock worth $6,989,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

