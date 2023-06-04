Barclays PLC Purchases 784,211 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.94% of Teradyne worth $127,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

